The Pentagon on Monday has officially release three declassified videos taken by US navy pilots encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The grainy videos were circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017. Pentagon referred the aerial phenomena observed in the videos as "unidentified."

The Department of Defense is releasing the video "to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," the statement said.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," the statement said.

The three videos show what the pilots saw during training flights in 2004 and 2015. The New York Times published two of the videos in 2017 while To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science group release the other one. o the Stars Academy of Arts and Science group is a media and private science organization.

The former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, from Nevada, tweeted the three videos “only scratches the surface of research and materials available".

