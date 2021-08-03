The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station, according to reports.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to "police activity".

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building.

Taking to Twitter, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency wrote, "The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming."

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

At least one person was down, as per two people familiar with the shooting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. The person's condition was not known.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter."

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

