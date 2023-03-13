Pentagon refocuses spending on weapons to deter China

The Pentagon budget request for $842 billion is a 3.2% increase on what Congress enacted last year, below the top end of analysts’ expectations. Growth slows from the fiscal 2023 request, and with inflation running around 5% the proposal represents a cut in real terms. Additionally, the administration requested $7 billion for further military support for Ukraine and $23.6 billion for the Energy Department as part of the modernization of sea, land and air-based nuclear weapons.