Pentagon runs low on air-defence missiles as demand surges
Nancy A. Youssef , Gordon Lubold , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Oct 2024, 04:45 PM IST
- The US is running low on some types of air defence missiles, forcing the Pentagon to make difficult decisions about how it defends against attacks by Iran and its allied militias in the Middle East.
WASHINGTON—The U.S. is running low on some types of air-defense missiles, raising questions about the Pentagon’s readiness to respond to the continuing wars in the Middle East and Europe and a potential conflict in the Pacific.
