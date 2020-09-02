Pentagon says China could double nuclear weapons in decade

The report noted that China probably already possesses sufficient fissile material to double its warhead stockpile without producing more plutonium or enriched uranium. It also said that China has built new silos south of Mongolia that may be intended for deployment of a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile dubbed the DF-41. There also are some indications that China may be building additional silos in its Henan province for its D-5 liquid-fueled missile, as well, the report said.