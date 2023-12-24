The US Department of Defense on Saturday said that a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean was hit by a drone launched from Iran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters.

The increasing tensions in the region and heightened risks to shipping lanes have come to the forefront following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The Iranian government and its allied militant forces in Yemen have openly criticized Israel's military operations in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the death of thousands of Palestinian citizens, as reported by aid monitors.

The Pentagon statement said this was the "seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021."

Reuters reported that there were no casualties as a result of the attack and a brief fire on board the tanker was extinguished. The incident took place only 200 nautical miles from the coast of India.

A spokesperson for the Iranian delegation at the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the report said.

Indian Defense officials said that Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is moving towards a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea, 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast, after it reported a fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack.

Meanwhile, Defence officials said, "As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning. The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress. All crew are safe which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it."

Furthermore, officials from the Indian Navy revealed that the distressed vessel MV Chem Pluto was communicated with by the Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft. The aircraft took off from the INS Hansa naval air base in Goa for this purpose.

"The Indian Navy warship is moving towards the vessel and is expected to reach the merchant ship in the next few hours", Navy officials said.

Last month, an Israeli-owned cargo ship was hit in a suspected drone attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Indian Ocean, according to a US official.

The Malta-flagged vessel, which is operated by a company affiliated with Israel, sustained damage when an unmanned aerial vehicle exploded in close proximity, as reported by Ambrey.

(With inputs from agencies)

