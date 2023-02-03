Pentagon tracking Chinese spy balloon over US
The official said the balloon flew over the US northwest where there are sensitive airbases and strategic missiles in silos underground
The Pentagon said Thursday that it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States that appeared to be surveilling highly sensitive nuclear weapons sites.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×