On the war front, an adviser to Ukraine's presidential office says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had an emotional moment during a press briefing while he was talking to the media persons about the Ukraine war which has resulted in millions fleeing from their homes. The Russian aggression on Ukraine which entered the third month has resulted in many people in Ukraine to live their homeland and looking for safe refuge.
When asked a question about Vladimir Putin, John Kirby said: "I am not a psychologist... I am not going to go into the psychology of Vladimir Putin. It's hard to look at what he is doing in Ukraine... what his forces are doing in Ukraine."
Kirby was seen breaking down while he added: "It's difficult to look at some of the images and imagine that any well-thinking, serious mature leader would do that. I can't talk to his psychology, but I think we can all speak to his depravity."
On the war front, an adviser to Ukraine's presidential office says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol.
Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said during a briefing on Saturday that the Russian forces have resumed airstrikes on Azovstal and were trying to storm it.
“The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal," Arestovich said.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon says U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will convene a meeting next week in Germany of defense officials and military leaders from more than 20 countries to discuss Ukraine's immediate and long-term defense needs.
The Pentagon press secretary, John Kirby, said Friday that about 40 nations, including NATO members, were invited and that responses are still arriving for the session to be held Tuesday at Ramstein air base. He did not identify the nations that have agreed to attend but said more details will be provided in coming days.
The meeting comes as Russia gears up for what is expected to be a major offensive in eastern Ukraine.
