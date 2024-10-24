People 50 and older should get pneumococcal vaccine, US science panel recommends

People 50 and older should get pneumococcal vaccine, US science panel recommends

AP
Published24 Oct 2024, 02:49 AM IST
People 50 and older should get pneumococcal vaccine, US science panel recommends
People 50 and older should get pneumococcal vaccine, US science panel recommends

NEW YORK — A scientific panel on Wednesday recommended that people 50 and older get a shot against bacteria that can cause pneumonia and other dangerous illnesses.

If the recommendation is accepted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the minimum recommended age for older adults to get the shot would be lowered from 65, where it currently stands.

The committee voted 14-1 to make the change during a meeting in Atlanta. The CDC has final say, but it almost always approves committee recommendations. The guidance is widely heeded by doctors and prompts health insurers to pay for recommended shots.

Pneumococcal shot recommendations are sometimes called the most complicated vaccination guidance that the government issues. The CDC currently recommends shots for children younger than 5 and adults 65 or older, as long as they have never been vaccinated against pneumococcal disease. Officials also recommend the shots for children and adults at increased risk for pneumococcal disease, such as those with diabetes, chronic liver disease or a weakened immune system.

There are more than 100 known types of pneumococci bacteria, which can cause serious infections in the lungs and other parts of the body. Each year, the U.S. sees roughly 30,000 cases of invasive pneumococcal disease, which includes blood infections, brain and spine inflammation, and other illnesses. About 30% of cases are among 50- to 64-year-olds.

The first pneumococcal vaccine was licensed in the U.S. in 1977, and since then pharmaceutical companies have been coming up with newer versions that target a dozen or more types in a single shot. Different vaccines have fallen in and out of favor, including Pfizer’s Prevnar 13, which was once a top-seller but is no longer available.

There are four vaccines now in use. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration this year approved the newest — Merck’s Capvaxive, which can cost around $300 a dose and protects against 21 types, including eight not included in other pneumococcal vaccines. The CDC advisory panel in June recommended the vaccine as an option for adults at higher risk.

At the time, the committee also talked about the possibility of lowering the age recommendation for older adults. They noted that illness-causing infections peak at age 55 to 59 in Black Americans — a lower age than what’s seen in white people. But the committee put off that decision until this week's meeting.

Some concerns: A booster shot may prove to be necessary, perhaps in about 15 years. And there are some new vaccines in development that could force another update to the recommendations.

“Pneumococcal has been a very confusing recommendation for many, many years and it’s hard to have a new recommendation every two or three years,” said Dr. Jamie Loehr, chair of the committee’s pneumococcal working group. He was the only person to vote against the proposal.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The is solely responsible for all content.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 02:49 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPeople 50 and older should get pneumococcal vaccine, US science panel recommends

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.