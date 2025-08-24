‘People have an unbreakable spirit…’: Trump hails Ukraine on 34th Independence Day

US President Donald Trump was among other world leaders who extended their support for Ukraine and wished President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the nation's 34th Independence Day on Sunday, 24 August 2025.

In an official letter to the Ukrainian President, Donald Trump wished Zelensky on behalf of the entire American people.

“On behalf of the American people, I extend my congratulations and warmest wishes to you and the courageous people of Ukraine as you celebrate 34 years of independence,” said Trump in his letter to Zelensky.

He extended his support to Ukrainian citizens, calling them people with an 'unbreakable spirit' and an example that inspires courage amongst the masses.

Trump also said that the United States respects Ukraine's fight, and the sacrifices which the country has made for the future as an independent nation.

Trump also reiterated that 'now' is the moment to stop the 'senseless killing' as he would support a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine, which aims to bring peace to the region against a war which has been raging since February 2022.

“Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity,” said Trump in his letter.

What did Zelensky say? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accepting US President Donald Trump's wishes, said that he appreciates the United States standing next to his nation and defending qualities like independence, freedom, and guaranteed peace.

Zelensky also said that he believes that by working together with the US, they aim to put an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, focusing on peace for the nation.

“Dear @POTUS, thank you for your heartfelt congratulations on Ukraine’s Independence Day. We appreciate your kind words for the Ukrainian people, and we thank the United States for standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in defending what is most valuable: independence, freedom, and guaranteed peace. We believe that by working together, we can put an end to this war and achieve real peace for Ukraine,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his recent post on the social media platform X.

Apart from US President Donald Trump, others like Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Türkiye, China's President Xi Jinping, the United Kingdom's King Charles III, and France's President Emmanuel Macron also wished Zelensky on the special occasion.