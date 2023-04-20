People lost faith in childhood vaccines during Covid-19 pandemic, says UNICEF2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:05 AM IST
- According to a new report from UNICEF, in 52 of the 55 countries surveyed, the public perception of vaccines for children declined between 2019 and 2021
LONDON: People all over the world lost confidence in the importance of routine childhood vaccines against killer diseases like measles and polio during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from UNICEF.
