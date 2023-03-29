People struggle for free flour in Pakistan, one woman lost life | Watch video2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Despite announcing the Ramadan relief package to consumers, the situation added fuel to the food crisis across several parts of cash-strapped Pakistan.
Many videos have surfaced on social media platforms highlighting the struggle of crisis-hit Pakistanis for basic needs. The visuals show that people are standing in long queues for a bag of flour. A woman even lost her life due to a huge rush for securing the commodity, while two others fainted.
