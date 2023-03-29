Many videos have surfaced on social media platforms highlighting the struggle of crisis-hit Pakistanis for basic needs. The visuals show that people are standing in long queues for a bag of flour. A woman even lost her life due to a huge rush for securing the commodity, while two others fainted.

Pakistan's local media said that a 50-year-old woman dies while queuing for flour and two others faint due to the huge rush of people and lack of facilities at Punjab's free flour point.

“Amidst unprecedented inflation and shortage of food items in country men and women are seen standing in a queue which is probably a mile long in one of govt subsidized wheat flour centres," a Twitter user said while sharing the video.

1. Video thread on the floor crisis going on in #Pakistan.



People are not getting any atta for daily consumption.



People are standing in long queues during this time to get flour.



Police is beating them and situation is chaotic.



In another video, a person claimed, “Two people including a man and woman died while 8 people have been injured during a free flour distribution point in Bannu District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

4. Two people including a man and woman died while 8 people have been injured during a free flour distribution point in #Bannu District, #KhyberPakhtunkhwa..



Despite announcing the Ramadan relief package to consumers, the situation added fuel to the food crisis across several parts of cash-strapped Pakistan. Currently, the country is facing the worst economic as well as political crisis.

The citizens have been hit hard by rising inflation as the government struggles to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). People are even ending their lives due to the rising prices of essential commodities.

The price of fruits has increased from PKR 350 to 400, according to Pakistani vernacular media Jinnah Edit reports.

The all-time high price of wheat flour pushed weekly inflation in Pakistan up 1.80 percent week-on-week and 46.65 percent year-on-year during the seven-day period that ended on March 23, pointing to even tougher times ahead in the country, Geo News reported.

Local media reported that the people of the country boycotted purchasing expensive fruit from Friday to Sunday last week expressing anger and displaying that the public has the will to take a stand against consumer exploitation.