1 min read.Updated: 06 Jun 2021, 06:54 PM ISTReuters
When asked about the number of business flights Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expects in future, he conceded the sector might not recover fully
Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expects business air travel eventually to return to close to pre-pandemic levels and airlines are devoting the same space to business class seats as before, he said in an interview published on Sunday.
Air travel remains in crisis despite accelerating vaccine rollouts in developed countries. With video calls having replaced in-person meetings, it remains to be seen to what extent business travel will recover.