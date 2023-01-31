People who posted Sam Bankman-Fried's bail should be named, U.S. judge rules2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:20 AM IST
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan ruled in favor of several media outlets including Reuters that sought the names
A U.S. judge on Monday said the names of two people who helped guarantee bail for indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be made public, but put his ruling on hold pending an expected appeal.
