'People will leave US if...': Donald Trump says immigrants 'poisoning country's blood'
US presidential Election 2023: Donald Trump said that once he is re-elected to power in the US, he “will implement strong ideological screening for all illegal immigrants”.
Donald Trump, former US President and the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential elections, said on Saturday that many people will leave the country if he is re-elected. "As soon as we win, you know what's gonna happen. People are gonna flood out of the country. They're gonna flood out before we even do anything," Trump said.