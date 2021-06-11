People with 'healthy obesity' still at higher risk of diabetes, CVD: Study

Compared to metabolically healthy participants without obesity (MHN), participants with MHO were 4.3 times more likely to have T2D, 18 per cent more likely to suffer heart attack or stroke, had a 76 per cent higher risk of heart failure, were 28 per cent more likely to suffer respiratory disease and 19 per cent more likely to suffer COPD.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}