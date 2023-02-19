Pepsico recalls Starbucks vanilla frappuccino drinks in US due to health concern
Over concerns of the presence of glass inside bottle, Pepsico recalls Starbucks vanilla frappuccino drinks in the US
After recovering pieces of glass in some of the bottles, Pepsico Inc recalled more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks chilled coffee, said the US Food and Drug administration in a notice.
