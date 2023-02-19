After recovering pieces of glass in some of the bottles, Pepsico Inc recalled more than 25,000 cases of Starbucks chilled coffee, said the US Food and Drug administration in a notice.

The company has recalled more than 3,00,000 bottles of the Starbucks frappucino vanilla chilled coffe drink, in an action that was inititated on January 28. The action taken by Pepsico, was identified as Class 2 recall by the FDA. This category of recall attributes that the product, if retained in the market' would have caused temporary or permanent health issues among consumers.

The category means, "product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote", according the agency's website.

According to the notice, the distribution of Starbucks bottles with expiration date of Mar. 8th, May 29th, Jun. 4th and 10th, has been affected, according to the notice. As of now, no injures have been reported due to the concern.

PepsiCo in its official statement, said, the Frappuccino products are being removed from the marketplace. The statement was issued on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership. These products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations, the statement added.

“Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised," the PepsiCo statement said, reported Wall Street Journal.

The ready-to-go drink was sold by PepsiCo in partnership with Starbucks Corp. It also offered a landline number (1-800-211-8307) for consumers to clear their queries and doubts related to the matter.

(With agency inputs)