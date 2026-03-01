‘Perfect mehman nawazi’: Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts as Abu Dhabi extends hotel stays for free amid US-Iran conflict

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responded to Helios Capital founder Samir Arora's post praising Abu Dhabi's tourism administration for its management of the Middle East conflict.

According to a notice shared by Arora, amid the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism has advised guests who are unable to travel after their check-out date to extend their stay. The costs of the extended stay will be covered by the department.

Responding to the post, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Perfect मेहमान नवाज़ी ! UAE’s handling of this chaos and crisis will go as a case study in books,” while Samir Arora shared the post with the caption “wow”.

What does tourism department notice say? In an advisory issued on Saturday, 28 February, the department said, “In light of the current circumstances and given that some guests have reached their check out date but are unable to travel for reasons beyond their control, you are kindly requested to extend their stay until they are able to depart. The cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi.”

Livemint could not independently verify the advisory.

The notice comes after major regions in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manama, Doha, Riyadh, and Amman, experienced multiple loud explosions following a joint strike by the US and Israel targeted at Iran, according to regional reports. One civilian was also reportedly killed in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the country was attacked with Iranian ballistic missiles, while its air defence systems responded and intercepted multiple missiles, ANI reported.

Social media users react Several social media users reacted to Sharma's post lauding efforts of the Abu Dhabi tourism department.

One of the social media users wrote, “UAE did this during COVID too ie auto extended the Visas for all those who were stuck there for long periods of time.”

Another compared the incident with 26/11 terror attack in India and said, “Hotel Taj’s case study is taught about how their staff helped guests exit through windows and calmed them down during biggest terrorist attack. The staff could have escaped easily but their hospitality spirit prevailed.”

A user added, “This is called caring, respect and hospitality for every single travellers..respect.”

Another questioned, “I mean, it’s basic common sense, right?”