Perplexity AI’s CEO Aravind Srinivas says he is ’still waiting’ for green card; Musk replies, ‘Donald Trump will fix’

A user expressed frustrations with US immigration, highlighting the difficulties faced by founders and students, particularly during COVID. 

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Elon Musk net worth: Elon Musk’s wealth gain was his third-largest ever and brought his fortune to $270.3 billion, $61 billion ahead of second-place Jeff Bezos.
Elon Musk net worth: Elon Musk’s wealth gain was his third-largest ever and brought his fortune to $270.3 billion, $61 billion ahead of second-place Jeff Bezos. (Sean Simmers / The Patriot-News via AP)

Elon Musk took a jab at the Biden administration, stating that the US immigration policy is upside down.

His comments came in response to a post from Perplexity AI CEO, who shared his struggles with a three-year wait for a green card.

"We have an upside-down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally. Why is it easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate?" the SpaceX CEO said.

Also Read: Indian man secures job at Elon Musk’s Tesla after sending ‘500 cold emails’

Musk emphasised the challenges faced by highly skilled individuals trying to enter the US legally and suggested that Donald Trump would “fix it if he were to win the presidential election”.

Musk's comments were in reaction to a post on X by Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, who shared his struggles with the U.S. residency process. "I've been waiting for my green card for the last three years and still haven't received it. Most people have no idea about the realities of immigration," Srinivas tweeted.

Also Read: Elon Musk worked ’illegally’ in US to build a startup company in 1990s: Report

Musk's remarks came in response to a post on X from Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, who detailed his difficulties with the U.S. residency process. “I've been waiting for my green card for three years and still haven't gotten it. Most people have no idea about the immigration challenges,” Srinivas tweeted.

“The irony of this, and the number of times my friends and I use Perplexity for GC/Immigration-related queries, can make for good stand-up material!” joked an X user.

Also Read: US Election 2024: ‘Living within our means’: Elon Musk unveils spending cuts plan if Trump is re-elected

A user added, “It's a shame that someone like you has to wait 3+ years for a green card given the kind of value you've added to America.”

A user said, "Especially coming from india , the odds are against you in wild ways esp. as a founder, theres only a handful of ways that even work and even as a student in the US when i was at that stage, i always saw being in the US as this huge thing, and especially during COVID, every single thing was hard. i was scared to leave the country in case trump puts a student ban and i am unfairly kicked out of my program - which he did and thankfully got sued by MIT etc. Above all else, the stress and emotional toll, the uncertainty, is biting. im grateful i am a founder and not on an H1B visa, which is a nightmare in itself."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPerplexity AI's CEO Aravind Srinivas says he is 'still waiting' for green card; Musk replies, 'Donald Trump will fix'

