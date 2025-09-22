Peru anti-govt protests: Why Gen Z is up in arms against President Dina Boluarte — explained

Anti-government protests in Peru's capital Lima escalated over the weekend, with hundreds of protesters taking to the streets on Sunday following clashes that left at least 18 people injured, including police personnel and journalists.

The youth-led "Generation Z" collective organised another march on Sunday toward the presidential palace, where they were met by a heavy police presence.

Discontent over organised crime, government corruption The unrest is fuelled by widespread discontent over organised crime, extortion, and perceived government corruption.

Demonstrators intensified this week after the legislature passed a new law that mandates young adults join a private pension fund, despite many facing precarious work environments.

On Sunday night, the agitation turned violent as groups of demonstrators threw stones and Molotov cocktails at security personnel, who responded by firing tear gas to disperse the mob.

The events highlight deep-seated public frustration with both the government and the conservative-majority Congress.

"I am outraged, I feel completely misled by this government... and this Congress that serves the political parties," a protester named Xiomi Aguilar (28) was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The parties were "a mafia entrenched in the state," Aguilar added.

Another protester, Jonatan Esquen, an 18-year-old student, said the protest is "the beginning of an awakening, as people are finally realising that young people are more active on social media and in the political arena," according to an AFP report.

Protests are expected to continue as public discontent with President Dina Boluarte's administration grows.

Violent clashes, 18 injured Violent clashes between police and anti-government protesters in Lima on Saturday have left at least 18 people injured, marking one of the most violent confrontations in the country this year.

The demonstrations, which involved approximately 450 protesters, took place near the presidential and parliamentary buildings in downtown Lima.

According to tallies from both authorities and independent organisations, the injured include police officers and journalists. A statement from the police confirmed that 12 officers were among the wounded, with a female officer suffering serious injuries and another diagnosed with multiple contusions. Both remain under observation in the hospital.

The National Association of Journalists of Peru (ANP) reported that six journalists were hit by pellets allegedly fired by police while covering the protest, with one photojournalist describing being struck in the leg and hip.

In addition to the injuries, public roads were damaged during the clashes.