Peru declares state of emergency in Lima amid protests - All you need to know

Supporters of ousted leader Pedro Castillo have held protests against President Dina Boluarte since December to demand new elections. The agitation has also turned violent in several areas, claiming at least 42 lives in recent weeks.
As protests against the Peruvian government continue, the administration declared a state of declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and three other regions late on Saturday. The measure will be in force for 30 days and allows military intervention to maintain order. the curbs also cover the regions of Cusco and Puno, as well as the port of Callao adjacent to the capital.
Peru has faced political instability in recent years, with 60-year-old Boluarte being the sixth person to hold the presidency in five years. Castillo was ousted from office for attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, seeking to prevent an impeachment vote against him. He is also under investigation over several fraud cases during his tenure and has been remanded in custody for 18 months after being charged with rebellion.
For weeks now, the agitators have also taken to the streets and blocked roads and key highways across the South American country, leading to a spike in inflation. Reports quoting some groups from the south have also indicated their plan to travel to Lima for a "takeover of the city". Protests have been announced for Monday in the capital as well as the marginalized southern Andean regions that have been the epicentre of the unrest.
The airport in Cusco, gateway to the famed Machu Picchu site, reopened Saturday after being shuttered Thursday, the second time it had been closed due to the protests. Trains to Machu Picchu were still suspended, and local unions say tourism workers are losing out on up to seven million sols (1.7 million dollars) a day due to the crisis.
