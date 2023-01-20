Peru in turmoil as protests for President's resignation intensify; buildings set ablaze: 10 points3 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Lima, the capital of Peru witnessed a large number of protesters flowing into the city to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. Here are 10 points telling about the political turmoil in the Andean nation
Class struggle in the Peruvian politics seeped into the capital Lima as thousands of demonstrators came into the capital of Peru, calling for the removal of President Dina Boluarte. Since Congress ousted Pedro Castillo, the nation's first working-class president, in December when he attempted to dissolve parliament and rule by decree, deadly protests have engulfed Peru.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×