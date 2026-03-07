Peru nightclub bombing: At least 33 injured after massive blast

At least 33 people were reported injured after an explosion occurred in the pre-dawn hours at the Dali nightclub in the province of Trujillo along Peru’s northern coast, news agency AP reported.

It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the explosion, and the motive remains unknown. The region where the explosion occurred has been recently plagued by violence and crime, the report added.

Five are in serious condition Citing the executive director of the Trujillo Health Network, Gerardo Florián Gómez, the report said that at least five are in a serious condition, and added that several victims were undergoing surgery after they suffered amputations and shrapnel wounds. Among those injured are three minors as well, two 17-year-olds, and one 16-year-old, Florián said.

Witness recalls horror According to Fiorella Mantilla, who was at the nightclub when the blast took place, told reporters that she had glass embedded in her legs and recalled that “it sounded as if the sound system had suddenly been turned off.”

Second blast in less than two months The explosion occurred less than a month after a separate blast in the same city that damaged around 25 homes but did not result in any injuries or deaths.

The La Libertad region continues to struggle with extortion and illegal mining. Its Andean areas include Peru’s largest gold-producing zone. Official data shows that the region recorded 286 explosions in 2025, with 136 of them taking place in Trujillo.

Authorities say the growing presence of organised criminal groups has contributed to a rise in crimes such as extortion.