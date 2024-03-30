Peru's President home raided over undeclared Rolex watch collection
Peru's President Dina Boluarte's home was raided by anti-corruption investigators over an undeclared Rolex watch collection. The joint operation was broadcast on local TV, sparking a political crisis for Boluarte, the country's first female president.
The President of Peru's home was raided by an anti-corruption investigation team on Saturday. According to AFP news agency, the raid was over an undeclared Rolex watch collection by President Dina Boluarte.
