Peru's President home raided over undeclared Rolex watch collection

The President of Peru's home was raided by an anti-corruption investigation team on Saturday. According to AFP news agency, the raid was over an undeclared Rolex watch collection by President Dina Boluarte. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The outlet drew attention to the watches with pictures dating from December 2022, when Boluarte took office.

The Peruvian police launched the raid following a newspaper report about her wearing luxury watches of mysterious origin that had not been declared in public records. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, at the time of the raid, the President was not at her residence, the agency said.

The joint operation between the police and the prosecutor's office at the Peruvian President's house was broadcast on the local television channel Latina. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Government agents cordoned off Boluarte's house in the Surquillo District of the capital Lima.

The officials arrived at the president's house early morning and began the search operation. The surprise raid was requested by the public prosecutor and authorised by the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation.

The Peruvian President, who took office in December 2022, has been plunged into a political crisis with the launch of the probe into whether she has illegally enriched herself while in office.

According to the country's constitution, if Boluarte gets indicted in the case, a trial could not take place until after her term ends in July 2026 or she is impeached.

Boluarte, 61, has staunchly defended herself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked last week how she could afford expensive timepieces on a public salary, the President said they were a product of working hard since she was 18 years old.

"I entered the Government Palace with clean hands, and I will leave it with clean hands," she said last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dina Boluarte is Peru's first woman president after leftist leader Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, leading to his quick ouster and arrest.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!