Peruvian cops disguised themselves as World Cup mascots to catch suspected drug dealer off guard

Police in Peru have attracted international attention after deploying officers dressed as official 2026 FIFA World Cup mascots to apprehend a suspected drug dealer in the capital city of Lima.
The unusual operation took place during the opening stages of the 2026 World Cup and involved members of Peru’s Green Squadron, a specialist police unit known for using creative disguises during undercover missions. Officers dressed as Clutch, the bald eagle representing the United States, and Maple, the moose representing Canada, approached the suspect before carrying out a coordinated raid.
According to authorities, the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Carlos Cabrera, was believed to be an avid football supporter caught up in World Cup excitement. Investigators concluded that using tournament-themed costumes would allow officers to get close to him without arousing suspicion.
Quick answers to key questions
Peruvian police disguised as FIFA World Cup mascots approached the suspect, Carlos Cabrera, allowing them to execute a coordinated raid without raising suspicion during World Cup festivities.
The police used World Cup mascots as disguises because the target was a football fan immersed in World Cup excitement, allowing officers to blend in and approach him unnoticed.
The operation led to the arrest of Carlos Cabrera, the seizure of 2,524 packets of cocaine base, and a firearm, showcasing the effectiveness of the disguise strategy.
The Green Squadron is known for using creative disguises, such as dressing as World Cup mascots, to catch suspects off guard during undercover operations.
Footage of the operation went viral online, turning the costume strategy into an unusual symbol associated with the World Cup, attracting significant media attention.
“Thanks to intelligence work, we realized that this person was a diehard football fan and was caught up in World Cup fever,” Colonel Carlos Alcántara, head of the Green Squadron, said.
“Therefore, we decided to disguise personnel as World Cup mascots so we could approach him without raising suspicion and apprehend him.”
Video released by Peruvian police shows the mascot-clad officers arriving at the property before breaking through a gate with a metal sledgehammer alongside fellow officers. The footage then captures the arrest operation as police move into the residence and detain the suspect.
Authorities said the raid resulted in the seizure of 2,524 packets of cocaine base and a firearm. Under Peruvian law, micro-trafficking offences involving cocaine base can carry prison sentences ranging from three to seven years.
The strategy has become something of a trademark for the unit, with officials arguing that elaborate disguises help officers blend into public spaces and catch suspects off guard.
The latest operation has drawn particular attention because Peru did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, police successfully leveraged football fever surrounding the tournament to execute the arrest.
Footage of the raid has since circulated widely online, turning the mascot costumes into an unlikely symbol of one of the tournament’s most unusual off-field stories.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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