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Peruvian cops disguised themselves as World Cup mascots to catch suspected drug dealer off guard

Peruvian police disguised themselves as 2026 World Cup mascots to arrest a suspected drug dealer in Lima, using the costumes to avoid suspicion and carry out a surprise raid.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated14 Jun 2026, 03:45 AM IST
Peruvian police officers dressed as 2026 FIFA World Cup mascots helped arrest a suspected drug dealer in Lima in a highly unconventional operation that has since gone viral.
Peruvian police officers dressed as 2026 FIFA World Cup mascots helped arrest a suspected drug dealer in Lima in a highly unconventional operation that has since gone viral.
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Police in Peru have attracted international attention after deploying officers dressed as official 2026 FIFA World Cup mascots to apprehend a suspected drug dealer in the capital city of Lima.

Police in Peru disguise themselves as FIFA World Cup mascots to catch a drug dealer

The unusual operation took place during the opening stages of the 2026 World Cup and involved members of Peru’s Green Squadron, a specialist police unit known for using creative disguises during undercover missions. Officers dressed as Clutch, the bald eagle representing the United States, and Maple, the moose representing Canada, approached the suspect before carrying out a coordinated raid.

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According to authorities, the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Carlos Cabrera, was believed to be an avid football supporter caught up in World Cup excitement. Investigators concluded that using tournament-themed costumes would allow officers to get close to him without arousing suspicion.

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People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
How did Peruvian police use World Cup mascots to catch a drug dealer?

Peruvian police disguised as FIFA World Cup mascots approached the suspect, Carlos Cabrera, allowing them to execute a coordinated raid without raising suspicion during World Cup festivities.

2
Why did the Peruvian police choose World Cup mascots for their operation?

The police used World Cup mascots as disguises because the target was a football fan immersed in World Cup excitement, allowing officers to blend in and approach him unnoticed.

3
What was the outcome of the police operation in Lima involving World Cup mascots?

The operation led to the arrest of Carlos Cabrera, the seizure of 2,524 packets of cocaine base, and a firearm, showcasing the effectiveness of the disguise strategy.

4
What role does the Green Squadron play in Peruvian police operations?

The Green Squadron is known for using creative disguises, such as dressing as World Cup mascots, to catch suspects off guard during undercover operations.

5
How did social media react to the mascot-clad police operation in Peru?

Footage of the operation went viral online, turning the costume strategy into an unusual symbol associated with the World Cup, attracting significant media attention.

“Thanks to intelligence work, we realized that this person was a diehard football fan and was caught up in World Cup fever,” Colonel Carlos Alcántara, head of the Green Squadron, said.

“Therefore, we decided to disguise personnel as World Cup mascots so we could approach him without raising suspicion and apprehend him.”

Also Read | At least 1 killed, 47 hurt in ‘incident’ ahead of Peruvian football derby

Video released by Peruvian police shows the mascot-clad officers arriving at the property before breaking through a gate with a metal sledgehammer alongside fellow officers. The footage then captures the arrest operation as police move into the residence and detain the suspect.

Authorities said the raid resulted in the seizure of 2,524 packets of cocaine base and a firearm. Under Peruvian law, micro-trafficking offences involving cocaine base can carry prison sentences ranging from three to seven years.

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The strategy has become something of a trademark for the unit, with officials arguing that elaborate disguises help officers blend into public spaces and catch suspects off guard.

Also Read | Illegal Miners Are Digging Gold at a $4.8 Billion Newmont Site in Peru

The latest operation has drawn particular attention because Peru did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, police successfully leveraged football fever surrounding the tournament to execute the arrest.

Footage of the raid has since circulated widely online, turning the mascot costumes into an unlikely symbol of one of the tournament’s most unusual off-field stories.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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