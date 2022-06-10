Pervez Musharraf's ‘recovery not possible’, organs malfunctioning. Read here

Pervez Musharraf's ‘recovery not possible’, organs malfunctioning. Read here3 min read . 06:46 PM IST
- The former President of Pakistan was reported to be on ventilator and then dead by the Pakistani media houses
ISLAMABAD :Media reports on Friday suggested that former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is on ventilator in Dubai.
However, later Pervez Musharraf's family through his official Twitter account clarified that the the former president has been hospitalised for the past three weeks due to complications in his ailment- Amyloidosis.
Here are the chain of events.
Pakistan's news portal The Namal on Friday had reported that the former President of Pakistan Parvez Musharraf, 78, had been put on ventilator as his health had deteriorated.
Further Musharraf is known to have been settled in Dubai since 2016.
The news further escalated so much to state that the former president has passed away. Pakistani media outlet Waqt News also stated the same. However, that died down quickly, with the media outlet also deleting the Tweet.
Pakistani Journalist sought to clarify doubts on Musharraf's health and took to microblogging site Twitter to state that "The news circulating about former President Gen Pervez Musharraf is not true. He is sick but at home".
Later on Musharraf's family took to twitter to inform that the former president is not keeping well. They said that his ‘recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning,’.
Further the tweet stated that the president and his family are going through a difficult stage right now. they urged people to pray for the former president.
"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the Tweet read.
Musharraf's close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed to news agency PTI that Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is critical and on a ventilator support at a hospital in the UAE.
Reacting to reports, Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas -- founded by Musharraf -- said that the former president is little bit ill but fully alert.
"General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don’t listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique said.
Who is Pervez Musharraf?
Pervez Musharraf is the former president of Pakistan, who served India's neighbouring country from 2001 to 2008.
He was born in Delhi, before India's partition. After the Partition, his family settled in Karachi where he attended Saint Patrick's School. He joined the Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul and graduated from the institution in 1964. He was subsequently commissioned in the Pakistan Army.
He took power in Pakistan through a coup in 1999.
Musharraf was also responsible for launching the Kargil Operation that took place from 3 May to 26 July 1999. He had launched the operation without the civilian government's approval.
Aides of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have said that he had sought to derail talks with India through Kargil Operation.
Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.
The former president, living in Dubai since 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.
The former military ruler left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.
