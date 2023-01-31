Peshawar mosque blast: Death toll rises to 59, 157 injured1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 06:34 AM IST
According to the security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayer when he exploded himself.
The suicide bombing that occurred Monday inside a mosque in the Police Lines neighborhood of Peshawar, Pakistan, left 59 people dead and injured 157 others, according to Geo News.
