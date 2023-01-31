The suicide bombing that occurred Monday inside a mosque in the Police Lines neighborhood of Peshawar, Pakistan, left 59 people dead and injured 157 others, according to Geo News.

Security officials say that the suicide bomber was in the front row during the prayer when he blew himself up. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to police, the blast also resulted in the death of the mosque's Imam, Sahibzada Noor Ul Amin.

As per the Geo News, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Peshawar and received an update on the entire bombing.

It is anticipated that PM Shehbaz will visit the blast victims. He will be accompanied by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said that "investigations are underway" about how the attack happened and how the terrorist entered the vicinity.

"We don't yet know where the attacker came from and how he entered," Ansari said.

The police chief further said, "There are family quarters inside the Police Lines and the attacker could be already living in the area."

"An emergency has been imposed at hospitals across the city and injured persons are being provided the best medical facilities," Dawn reported, citing the senior official.

The blast-related injuries are said to be in critical condition, according to reports.

During the afternoon prayers, the blast occurred in the mosque in the Police Lines neighborhood of Peshawar.

At least 120 people were inside the mosque at the time, according to an eyewitness. He stated that police officers made up the majority of the injured.

