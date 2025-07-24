Pet clinic runs over sick dog for insurance money, tells owner to ‘accept his death’

A pet clinic in Inner Mongolia, China, is under the scanner for killing a sick dog named Lucky. They let a car run over him. This shocking act has caused public anger. Lucky was a three-year-old border collie, sent to the You Bai clinic by his owner on July 10 for sterilisation.

The owner said the dog was healthy and full of energy. But, soon after, the clinic claimed they couldn’t find a proper blood vessel during the operation.

So, they stopped the procedure and decided to keep Lucky under observation. Three hours later, they called the owner and said Lucky had been hit by a car.

The woman rushed to the clinic. Lucky was seriously injured and died at midnight. The clinic later admitted they had operated on him again without permission.

They said he had become sick, and the surgery failed. Afterwards, they took him outside for a walk, during which he was hit by a car.

The owner found this explanation bizarre. She checked CCTV footage and saw a staff member leaving Lucky in the middle of the road. Soon after, a car ran over him.

The clinic later admitted they had staged the death to help her get insurance money. She was stunned to hear that it was “better to accept his death”.

“Do you have basic medical ethics? How can you even live with doing this?” the South China Morning Post quoted the owner as saying in a social media post.

Lucky had helped her through depression, and she saw him as family. Many people expressed their support.

Although she wanted justice, she didn’t take legal action. A pet influencer revealed that her family had fought with the clinic. She had to settle to avoid trouble.

Her main focus became protecting her loved ones, not fighting for the one who had passed away. She later confirmed that the clinic’s operations were suspended by authorities.

One social media user sarcastically called it “Chinese efficiency”. Another indulged in dark comedy, “Easier to just cook it.” The comment refers to dog-meat consumption in China.

Is dog meat banned in China? China still hosts the Yulin Dog Meat Festival though it is now much smaller. It started in 2009-10. The festival runs for 10 days between June 21 and 30.

However, contrary to popular notion, the festival does not have a national tradition attached to it. According to an earlier survey, 87.5% of Yulin residents never or rarely eat dog meat.

In 2020, China changed its law to treat dogs as companion animals, not livestock. This stopped the legal sale and breeding of dogs for meat under national rules.

Cities like Shenzhen and Zhuhai banned dog and cat meat. But, there is still no full national law stopping dog meat eating. People can still eat it in many parts of China. Only the business of selling it is mostly blocked.