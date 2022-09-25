PETA calls for sex strike with meat-eating men; here's why

In a statement calling for a sex strike, PETA pointed out a research from the journal Plos One which found that men contribute significantly more to the climate catastrophe than women, primarily through their meat consumption. Their eating habits result in 41% more greenhouse gases.
Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has asked women for a sex ban on meat-eating men as they contribute significantly more to the climate catastrophe.
In a statement calling for a sex strike, PETA pointed out research from Plos One and said, “The science speaks for itself: A study published in the journal PLOS ONE found that men contribute significantly more to the climate catastrophe than women, primarily through their meat consumption. Their eating habits result in 41% more greenhouse gases."
Pointing out mainly the suburban men, it said, “The suburban men with beer bottles in hand, brandishing tongs while cooking sausages on their expensive gas grills. These barbecue masters believe that they can prove their masculinity to themselves and their fellow humans through their consumption of meat, not only hurting animals but also harming the planet."
While speaking to Times Radio, PETA campaign in Germany, Dr Carys Bennett said, “Men have a 40 percent higher carbon footprint because they're eating more meat than woman."
"Men should be held accountable but everyone should for their actions. We have seen a drop in meat eating in the UK by 17 percent in the last 10 years, but its not enough. We're still killing one billion chickens, cows, and pigs every year," she said.
Dr Carys Bennett also called out all to adopt Vegan diet. She further said adopting a plant based diet will help the climate, stop deforestation, pandemic, pollution and many environmental harms.
When asked if "Should women say to their husbands, 'cut meat out', and use sex as an incentive?," she said, it was a “tongue in cheek" idea.
Calling for a sex strike, PETA wrote, “Men need to take accountability for their actions. That’s why PETA’s proposing a strike on sex with meat-eating men to persuade them to go vegan."
They further wrote, "Now that research shows that their impact on the climate is so disproportionately large, they should take steps to rectify that. And the easiest, healthiest, simplest way to do this is by going vegan."
As reported by Telegraph, the animal rights group has also called for “a hefty meat tax of 41 per cent" for men to save the planet from global warming emissions caused by agriculture.
