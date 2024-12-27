Peter Teeley, who coined the term ‘Voodoo Economics,’ dies at 84
SummaryHe gave George H.W. Bush the phrase to level against Ronald Reagan—and ended up with a phrase that remains a go-to political criticism.
Late one night in April 1980, when two future presidents were in a dogfight for the Republican party nomination, Peter Teeley sat at his typewriter trying to prepare a punchline for George H.W. Bush to throw against Ronald Reagan. Remembering back to an editorial that criticized Jimmy Carter’s economic policies as being put together by a group of “economic witch doctors," he started thinking about what witch doctors actually do.