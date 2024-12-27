Peter Teeley, who coined the term ‘Voodoo Economics,’ dies at 84

Late one night in April 1980, when two future presidents were in a dogfight for the Republican party nomination, Peter Teeley sat at his typewriter trying to prepare a punchline for George H.W. Bush to throw against Ronald Reagan. Remembering back to an editorial that criticized Jimmy Carter’s economic policies as being put together by a group of “economic witch doctors," he started thinking about what witch doctors actually do.

“And then it hit me," he told the historian Jon Meacham, decades later, “They do voodoo."

Teeley, Bush’s press secretary, tucked a line into the candidate’s speech at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, criticizing Reagan’s economic plan—cutting taxes to raise revenues and balance the budget—as “voodoo economic policy." It was so effective that it haunted Bush almost immediately.

Democrats tossed the offensive back at the soon-formed Reagan/Bush ticket. As vice president, Bush even denied saying it. But there was video of the Carnegie Mellon speech, and it became not only one of the defining criticisms of Reaganomics, but it entered the political lexicon as a go-to cudgel for criticizing a politician’s economic policies.

The world from Air Force Two

Teeley, who died Nov. 29 at age 84, was born in 1940 in Barrow-in-Furness, England, a city that was bombed heavily during World War II. When he was 6, his parents set up a bookmaking business, taking bets to raise money for passage to America.

Teeley saw the world again from Air Force Two, as press secretary to the vice president, part of a team that traveled constantly with Bush as he was dispatched by Reagan at the end of the Cold War. Author and satirist Christopher Buckley, whom Teeley hired to write speeches, said that they may have had to keep an eye out the window of the plane for Soviet ground-to-air missiles, “but it was exhilarating."

Alixe Mattingly, a longtime colleague, remembers her former boss during the Bush years as a beloved mentor, a pack-a-day smoker who drank Irish whiskey, occasionally flexed his “Irish temper" and had a “heart of gold."

“Every staffer wanted to hear Teeley think out loud," she said. “And sometimes it was loud, but he was so smart and so creative, and all of his ideas had such a twinkle in the eye, that it was inspiring."

Not welcome here

Well, maybe not all that inspiring to the Reagan crew, who never got over “voodoo economics." Buckley said Teeley got such a residual chill from the president’s staff over the incident that he wouldn’t eat in the White House Mess (the Navy-run dining room in the West Wing). Teeley left the administration after Bush’s first term as vice president to open a consulting business, but he was back at Bush’s side for his 1988 campaign for president and served briefly as Bush’s ambassador to Canada.

Teeley was married four times. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Casey, and their daughter—born when he was in his 60s, she once gave a presentation on the benefits of having an older father—and four daughters from his previous marriages.

Although Teeley moved on from the phrase as quickly as he wrote it, critics and pundits have kept it in heavy rotation ever since, lobbing it at everyone from John Kerry and Barack Obama to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. It has also stuck particularly close to Reagan, whose economic legacy continues to contend with the Teeley’s “voodoo" counterpoint—which Buckley notes has always carried the “sting of truth."

“You can’t cut taxes and raise spending and expect to balance the budget," he said. “And guess what? They never did."

