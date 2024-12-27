Peter Teeley, who coined the term ‘Voodoo Economics,’ dies at 84

Not welcome here

Well, maybe not all that inspiring to the Reagan crew, who never got over “voodoo economics." Buckley said Teeley got such a residual chill from the president’s staff over the incident that he wouldn’t eat in the White House Mess (the Navy-run dining room in the West Wing). Teeley left the administration after Bush’s first term as vice president to open a consulting business, but he was back at Bush’s side for his 1988 campaign for president and served briefly as Bush’s ambassador to Canada.