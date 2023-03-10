Peter Thiel Fund advises companies to exit Silicon Valley Bank

Peter Thiel Fund advises companies to exit Silicon Valley Bank5 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:29 PM IST
Coatue Management, Union Square Ventures and Founder Collective advised their portfolio companies to pull their money from the bank
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and several other high-profile venture capital firms advised their portfolio companies to pull money from Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday, responding to panic about the bank’s financial situation in tech startup circles.
