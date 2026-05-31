‘Petrol at PKR 380 per litre, inflation unbearable’: Pakistan stares at economic crisis amid US-Iran tensions

As peace negotiations between the US and Iran remain elusive, Pakistan — which was their preferred mediator — is facing a fresh inflation crisis.
According to news agency ANI, residents of the country's capital city Islamabad have expressed deep concern over soaring fuel prices, rising living costs, and the worsening economic burden on ordinary citizens.
Several have claimed the ongoing US-Iran war has already begun affecting daily life in Pakistan. They complained that inflation has reached unbearable levels, making it increasingly difficult for salaried workers and low-income families to meet basic expenses.
One resident said he had been forced to leave his car parked for over a month because he could no longer afford fuel, adding that even maintaining a motorcycle had become difficult.
"Our salaries remain the same, but prices keep increasing. Survival is becoming nearly impossible," he said.
Residents argued that higher fuel prices inevitably lead to increases in public transport fares, food prices, and other essential goods.
According to Pakistan's local newspaper Dawn, the neighbouring country cut its petrol and diesel prices by PKR (Pakistan Rupee) 22 per litre on 29 May. After the cuts, diesel was priced at around PKR 380 per litre and petrol priced at around PKR 381 per litre. As of today's exchange rate, 1INR = 2.94 PKR.
Several speakers argued that military actions and missile strikes undermine diplomatic efforts and prolong instability in the region. Residents also blamed the continued deadlock on geopolitical rivalries and alleged external interference in the peace process.
Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, Islamabad residents urged all parties to prioritise negotiations, stressing that peace is essential to stabilising fuel prices, controlling inflation, and preventing further hardship for millions of Pakistanis.
— With inputs from ANI
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.