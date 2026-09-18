Petrol at ₹384, Pakistan introduces austerity measures — one dish at marriage events, markets to be shut by 9 pm

The Pakistan government reintroduced austerity measures on Thursday to curb fuel consumption as escalating conflicts in West Asia led to an increase in global oil prices, threatening nationwide gas and power supplies.

The measures, approved by the Pakistan cabinet, will remain in effect for three months as the government seeks to contain fuel consumption and expenditure.

The development comes after the Pakistan government on Tuesday raised the price of petrol by PkR 4.10 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by PkR 6.41 per litre, taking them to PkR 384.34 and PkR 415.83 per litre, respectively.

The Pakistan government continues to levy Rs114 per litre in taxes and duties on petrol and Rs100 per litre on diesel, Pakistan's Dawn reported.

What are the measures? 1. Under the measures announced on Thursday, fuel allocations for government vehicles will be cut by 50 per cent, although vehicles used by the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and essential services will be exempted.

2. Shops, markets, shopping malls and bazaars, as well as departmental, grocery, general and kiryana stores are to close by 9pm.

3. Marriage halls, marquees and all other commercial places where festive events are held are to close by 10pm . Just a single dish should be served at all marriage-related functions or events, the notification seen by Dawn stated.

4. Restaurants, cafés, eateries, and food outlets, as well as standalone fruit and vegetable shops, are to close by 11pm. Takeaway and home delivery services are exempt from the restriction.

5. The government also announced a five per cent reduction in non-employee-related expenditure and banned official foreign visits as well as domestic travel for meetings, asking officials to switch to virtual meetings instead.

6. Official dinners have also been prohibited, except those hosted for foreign visitors and delegations, while the purchase of new government vehicles has been banned.

7. Exemption: Pharmacies, medical and medical supplies’ stores, medical laboratories, clinics, hospitals, standalone bakeries, standalone tandoors, standalone milk and dairy shops, fuel and CNG stations, electrical vehicle charging stations, gyms, sports facilities and sports/padel courts, IT companies and call centres are also exempted from any time restrictions.

The new austerity measures are initially limited to Islamabad, with the federal government encouraging provincial and regional governments to consider adopting similar measures, according to local media.