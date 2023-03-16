Petrol prices again up in Pak as currency depreciates amid economic crisis2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Pakistan: The increased petroleum prices have come into effect today, March 16, 2023.
Amid the ongoing economic crisis, petroleum prices in Pakistan have again increased as the country's currency depreciates. The value of its local currency has recorded a significant decline over the past year. The rupee crashed by 57% during the last year to PKR 280.77 to the dollar on March 10, 2023.
