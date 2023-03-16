Petrol prices again up in Pak as currency depreciates amid economic crisis

According to a report by pkrevenue, the price of MS (Petrol) has been increased by ₹5 per litre, and price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) is up by ₹13 per litre. The price of kerosene oil has also been hiked by ₹2.56 per litre, however, the price of light diesel oil has been kept the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}