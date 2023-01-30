Petrol prices in Pakistan reach all-time high: Key things to know2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Prices were previously changed once every two weeks, from the first to the 16th of each month.
Days after the country's currency fell to its lowest level against the US dollar in the interbank and open market, Pakistan's government raised the price of petrol and diesel by ₹35 per litre on January 29, shocking the nation's inflation-stricken citizens once more.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×