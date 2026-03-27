Petrol, Diesel, LPG Crisis Live Updates: People fear lockdown-like restrictions if war in Middle East continues

The US-Iran war has rattled global energy markets, raising concerns about supply disruptions after Tehran imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which a fifth of the world's crude oil and gas shipments pass.
The conflict has already pushed crude prices higher, with Brent crude remaining above $100 per barrel, fuelling concerns that the global economy could face a serious setback if energy costs continue to surge.
In India, the spike in crude oil prices has also put pressure on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), which have been losing money on the the marketing side as the cost of crude shot up while retail prices of petrol and diesel remained largely unchanged.
Meanwhile, concerns are also rising that lockdown-like restrictions may be imposed in the country if the conflict in the Middle East drags on. The anxiety is evident online, where social media has been abuzz with memories of the pandemic-era lockdown. Netizens have been found searching for keywords like ‘India lockdown again’ and ‘lockdown news’.
Giving OMCs a massive relief, the Indian government on Friday slashed excise duties on petrol and diesel, bringing them down to ₹3 per litre for petrol and zero for diesel. At the same time, the windfall tax on diesel exports has been set at ₹21.5 per litre, according to news agency ANI.
The ministry also clarified that the country has adequate fuel supplies. "There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country," it said, reiterating its advice to citizens "not to believe rumours."
Meanwhile, India is grappling with an Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage for the last few weeks due to the war. The Centre notified on Wednesday that supply "continues to be affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation", though no dry-outs have been reported and cylinder deliveries are continuing as normal.
The government is also pushing households and commercial users to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) – a more convenient alternative that is both domestically produced and sourced through diversified supply.
On Friday, President Trump said that he will further delay attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure by 10 days, until April 6, as he continues to claim talks with Iran on a peace deal are going “very well”.
The United States struck more than 10,000 military targets in Iran since launching its campaign last month, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in a video post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.
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The government had hiked the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders earlier this month amid supply disruptions.
The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60, while the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder increased by ₹144 across major cities.
No revisions have been made since.
Oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump pushed back a deadline for striking Iran’s energy, offering the market near-term respite while prolonging uncertainty around the war, Bloomberg reported.
Global benchmark Brent shed as much as 2.7% to near $105 a barrel, before paring losses, while West Texas Intermediate was near $93.
Trump said that while Tehran had requested a seven-day period, he had allowed 10 days. The newly-revised timeline stretches to April 6, according to the agency.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has hailed the government's move to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, bringing major relief to oil marketing companies (OMCs).
"In the midst of the ongoing turmoil, PM Narendra Modi has once again risen to the occasion by taking a highly courageous and sensitive decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol to ₹3 per litre from ₹13 per litre and on diesel to Nil (Zero) from ₹10 per litre respectively, thereby bringing a huge relief to the common man. Just as during the Covid pandemic, India had set an example for the rest of the world, in the present times also, PM Modi has shown the way." Singh wrote in a X (formerly Twitter) post.
Vietnamese airlines will significantly slash flights and scale back operations from April as rising jet fuel prices and supply constraints have severely impacted the industry.
These issues have prompted carriers to focus on core routes as the Middle East conflict continues.
Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier, will suspend seven domestic routes from April 1, according to a document from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam seen by Bloomberg.
The airline plans to cut 10-20% of its flights per month in the next quarter if jet fuel reaches $160-$200 per barrel, the document said.
Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air is targeting an 18% reduction in total capacity in April, including a 22% cut in domestic flights and an 11% reduction in international routes, Bloomberg reported.
The government said on Friday that all refineries are operating at high capacity to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply, according to ANI.
"All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place," the ministry said, adding that domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.