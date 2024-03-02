The UAE's inaugural Hindu temple, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, was made accessible to the public on Friday.\

The BAPS Hindu temple was constructed by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on a sprawling 27-acre plot in Abu Mureikhah, situated near Al Rahba along the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway.

Meanwhile, the temple website gave detailed guidelines for visitors, including what type of clothing is preferred and what is banned, rules for photography etc.

“Cover the area of the body between the neck, the elbow, and the ankles. Caps, t-shirts, and other clothing articles with offensive designs are not allowed. Do not wear translucent or tight-fitting clothing. Avoid clothing articles and accessories that make distracting noises or reflections," the guidelines said.

Moreover, pets are prohibited from entering the temple premises, and outside food and beverages are not allowed within the temple structure. Additionally, the use of drones is strictly forbidden within the temple grounds.

The construction cost of the temple is estimated to be around ₹700 crore.

These guidelines are necessary to be followed “to preserve the tranquil ambience and ensure the orderly management of our premises," the temple authorities said.

In a post on X, BAPS Hindu Mandir said, “The wait is over! Abu Dhabi Mandir is now open for all visitors and worshipers. Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 9am-8pm. Every Monday: Closed for visitors"