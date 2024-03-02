‘Pets not allowed! Cover area of body..,’ Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu temple opens for public with dress code
BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Mureikhah, UAE, inaugurated by PM Modi, is open to the public from 9am-8pm except Mondays. Guidelines include dress code, no pets, outside food, or drones.
The UAE's inaugural Hindu temple, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, was made accessible to the public on Friday.\
It also mentioned that the temple would be open from 9 am to 8 pm on all days except Monday when it would be closed for visitors.
This monumental project, estimated to cost around ₹700 crore, was made possible through the generous donation of land by the UAE government. The temple's inauguration, which was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, was celebrated with a ceremony attended by nearly 5,000 individuals. Overseas devotees were granted the opportunity to visit the temple between February 15 and 29, marking a significant occasion for the Hindu community.
(With inputs from PTI)
