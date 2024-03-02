Active Stocks
‘Pets not allowed! Cover area of body..,’ Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu temple opens for public with dress code

BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Mureikhah, UAE, inaugurated by PM Modi, is open to the public from 9am-8pm except Mondays. Guidelines include dress code, no pets, outside food, or drones.

The BAPS Hindu temple is pictured in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 14, 2024. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky (REUTERS)

The UAE's inaugural Hindu temple, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, was made accessible to the public on Friday.\

The BAPS Hindu temple was constructed by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on a sprawling 27-acre plot in Abu Mureikhah, situated near Al Rahba along the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway.

Meanwhile, the temple website gave detailed guidelines for visitors, including what type of clothing is preferred and what is banned, rules for photography etc.

“Cover the area of the body between the neck, the elbow, and the ankles. Caps, t-shirts, and other clothing articles with offensive designs are not allowed. Do not wear translucent or tight-fitting clothing. Avoid clothing articles and accessories that make distracting noises or reflections," the guidelines said.

Moreover, pets are prohibited from entering the temple premises, and outside food and beverages are not allowed within the temple structure. Additionally, the use of drones is strictly forbidden within the temple grounds.

Constructed by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), the temple is situated on a 27-acre plot in Abu Mureikhah, close to Al Rahba along the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. The construction cost of the temple is estimated to be around 700 crore.

These guidelines are necessary to be followed “to preserve the tranquil ambience and ensure the orderly management of our premises," the temple authorities said.

In a post on X, BAPS Hindu Mandir said, “The wait is over! Abu Dhabi Mandir is now open for all visitors and worshipers. Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 9am-8pm. Every Monday: Closed for visitors"

 

It also mentioned that the temple would be open from 9 am to 8 pm on all days except Monday when it would be closed for visitors.

This monumental project, estimated to cost around 700 crore, was made possible through the generous donation of land by the UAE government. The temple's inauguration, which was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, was celebrated with a ceremony attended by nearly 5,000 individuals. Overseas devotees were granted the opportunity to visit the temple between February 15 and 29, marking a significant occasion for the Hindu community.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published: 02 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST
