Pfizer, BioNTech's covid-19 vaccine in the U.K.: What you need to know
Britain moved faster than the U.S. and Europe to designate the vaccine safe and effective for use
The U.K. authorized a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech SE for emergency use, the first clearance by a Western government of one of three promising vaccines that have recently been shown to be effective against covid-19.
Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the vaccine was safe to use. The government expects to start vaccinating people within days.
