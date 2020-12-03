Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Pfizer, BioNTech’s covid-19 vaccine in the U.K.: What you need to know
The quick approval of Pfizer Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine in the U.K. isn't likely to accelerate the availability of the shot in Asia, as countries work to complete local safety tests and negotiate deals

Pfizer, BioNTech’s covid-19 vaccine in the U.K.: What you need to know

3 min read . 05:05 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Britain moved faster than the U.S. and Europe to designate the vaccine safe and effective for use

The U.K. authorized a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech SE for emergency use, the first clearance by a Western government of one of three promising vaccines that have recently been shown to be effective against covid-19.

Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said the vaccine was safe to use. The government expects to start vaccinating people within days.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.