Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be sent by plane or ferry to UK: Report

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines will be send in temperature-controlled boxes to Britain by ferry or plane, as the company prepares to deliver the shots in the next few days.

Chief business and chief commercial officer of the German biotech Sean Marett made the comments in a briefing after Britain approved the vaccine, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe to become the first Western country to formally endorse a jab, reports Reuters.

Marett said the vaccine, which should reach the most vulnerable people early next week, can be transported after leaving storage for up to six hours at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, and can last for five days in a normal fridge.

His comments will allay some concerns that the shots need to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, equivalent to the Antarctic winter, which may be difficult for nursing homes and other locations where the shots will be administered first.

The companies are continuing to assess the stability of the vaccine during transportation, and expect more data on storage of the shots at minus 20 degrees Celsius and in normal fridge temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees, he added.

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for mass use

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from early next week.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use," the UK government was quoted as saying by Reuters. "The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," the UK government added.

Britain's vaccine committee will decide which priority groups will get the jab first such as care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and people who are clinically extremely vulnerable, the report added.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the programme would begin early next week. Hospitals, he said, were already ready to receive it. "It is very good news," Hancock said.

