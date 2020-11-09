Pfizer CEO says he's willing to take Covid vaccine first to demonstrate safety

After Pfizer announced its vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 for those who had no evidence of previously being infected, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he would like to take it first to ease any public concerns about vaccine safety.

Bourla said during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box", “I would very much like to be among the first to get the vaccine but we need to see some ethical considerations. If we have a limited number of doses, I’m not sure if government would recommend people of my age ... or work capacity to be among the first to get a vaccine. So, I want to respect that."

Bourla told the channel tells CNBC he believes the Covid-19 vaccine is likely the biggest medical breakthrough in 100 years when you account for impact on health and global economy.

Bourla said 50 million doses will be available this year, 1.3 billion doses in 2021 (two doses required per person).

Bourla said on CNBC that the election was always an artificial deadline and that the data was going to be ready when it was ready. The independent data monitors met on Sunday, analyzing the Covid-19 test results so far and notifying Pfizer.

“I am very happy," Bourla said, "but at the same time, sometimes I have tears in my eyes when I realize that this is the end of nine months, day-and-night work of so many people and how many people, billions, invested hopes on this." He added: “I never thought it would be 90%."

“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope," Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. “We’re very encouraged."

Volunteers in the final-stage studies, and the researchers, don't know who received the real vaccine or a dummy shot. But a week after their second required dose, Pfizer's study began counting the number who developed COVID-19 symptoms and were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Because the study hasn't ended, Gruber couldn't say how many in each group had infections. But the math suggests that almost all the infections counted so far had to have occurred in people who got the dummy shots.

Pfizer doesn’t plan to stop its study until it records 164 infections among all the volunteers, a number that the FDA has agreed is enough to tell how well the vaccine is working. The agency has made clear that any vaccine must be at least 50% effective.

No participant so far has become severely ill, Gruber said. Nor could he provide a breakdown of how many of the infections had occurred in older people, who are at highest risk from COVID-19.





