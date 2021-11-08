OPEN APP
Pfizer could seek broad clearance for Covid vaccine boosters this week: Report

Pfizer and US health officials have argued that the boosters prevent hospitalizations and deaths and that emerging data indicates they can slow mild infections as well.
Pfizer and US health officials have argued that the boosters prevent hospitalizations and deaths and that emerging data indicates they can slow mild infections as well. (Bloomberg)
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2021, 09:04 PM IST Reuters

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September authorized the extra shot for those aged 65 and above, people at high risk of severe disease, and others regularly exposed to the virus

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people aged 18 and above as soon as this week, Washington Post reported https://wapo.st/3BTzq1t on Monday, citing officials familiar with the situation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September authorized the extra shot for those aged 65 and above, people at high risk of severe disease, and others regularly exposed to the virus.

Pfizer and U.S. health officials have argued that the boosters prevent hospitalizations and deaths and that emerging data indicates they can slow mild infections as well.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

