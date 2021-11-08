This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pfizer could seek broad clearance for Covid vaccine boosters this week: Report
1 min read.09:04 PM ISTReuters
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September authorized the extra shot for those aged 65 and above, people at high risk of severe disease, and others regularly exposed to the virus
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people aged 18 and above as soon as this week, Washington Post reported https://wapo.st/3BTzq1t on Monday, citing officials familiar with the situation.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September authorized the extra shot for those aged 65 and above, people at high risk of severe disease, and others regularly exposed to the virus.