Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Pfizer could seek broad clearance for Covid vaccine boosters this week: Report

Pfizer could seek broad clearance for Covid vaccine boosters this week: Report

Pfizer and US health officials have argued that the boosters prevent hospitalizations and deaths and that emerging data indicates they can slow mild infections as well.
1 min read . 09:04 PM IST Reuters

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September authorized the extra shot for those aged 65 and above, people at high risk of severe disease, and others regularly exposed to the virus

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people aged 18 and above as soon as this week, Washington Post reported https://wapo.st/3BTzq1t on Monday, citing officials familiar with the situation.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are expected to seek authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people aged 18 and above as soon as this week, Washington Post reported https://wapo.st/3BTzq1t on Monday, citing officials familiar with the situation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September authorized the extra shot for those aged 65 and above, people at high risk of severe disease, and others regularly exposed to the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September authorized the extra shot for those aged 65 and above, people at high risk of severe disease, and others regularly exposed to the virus.

Pfizer and U.S. health officials have argued that the boosters prevent hospitalizations and deaths and that emerging data indicates they can slow mild infections as well.

Pfizer and U.S. health officials have argued that the boosters prevent hospitalizations and deaths and that emerging data indicates they can slow mild infections as well.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!