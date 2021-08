The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine declines faster than that of the AstraZeneca jab, as per a new study published today.

The Oxford University researchers said, "Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech have greater initial effectiveness against new COVID-19 infections, but this declines faster compared with two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca."

The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, is based on the results of a survey by Britain's Office for National Statistics that carried out PCR tests from December 2020 to this month on randomly selected households.

The study revealed that "the dynamics of immunity following second doses differed significantly" between Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as per the university's Nuffield Department of Medicine.

Pfizer had "greater initial effectiveness" but saw "faster declines in protection against high viral burden and symptomatic infection", when looking at a period of several months after full vaccination, although rates remained low for both jabs.

"Results suggest that after four to five months effectiveness of these two vaccines would be similar," the scientists added, while stressing that long-term effects need to be studied.

The study's findings come as Israel is administering booster shots, after giving 58 percent of the population two shots of the Pfizer jab.

The United States is also set to offer booster vaccines to boost antibody levels following concerns over thedeclining effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Oxford research also found that protection was higher among those who had already been infected with the virus.

The study examined two groups of more than 300,000 people over 18, first during the period dominated by the Alpha variant, which emerged in Kent, southeast England, and secondly from May 2021 onwards, when the Delta variant has been dominant.

It confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccines are less effective against Delta, which was first seen in India.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is the most widely offered in Britain, while those under 40 are offered Pfizer or Moderna due to blood clotting concerns.

