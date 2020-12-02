Pfizer Covid vaccine: WHO says 'reviewing it for emergency use'

The World Health Organisation on Thursday said it has received vaccine data from Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate and is "reviewing it for possible listing for emergency use."

A WHO emergency use listing would allow countries to authorize vaccine for national emergency use and could open the door to international supplies of the vaccine through global procurers, WHO stated to Reuters.

Referring to Britain's regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), it said in a statement to Reuters: "WHO is also in discussions with MHRA on the possibility of accessing some of the information from their assessment, which could expedite WHO’s emergency listing".

WHO's comments come after Britain gave the vaccine approval for emergency use on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe to become the first country to formally endorse a jab.

Britain's MHRA granted emergency use approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which they say is 95% effective in preventing illness, in record time - just 23 days since Pfizer published the first data from its final stage clinical trial.

The Pfizer/BionTech formula is an mRNA vaccine that uses a tiny fragment of genetic code from the pandemic virus to teach the body how to fight COVID-19 and build immunity. An mRNA vaccine has never been approved for use in humans before, with people only receiving them in clinical trials so far.

The UK government had stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine will only be authorised for supply by the UK’s independent regulator if it meets strict standards of quality, safety, and effectiveness, and if they are satisfied the vaccine can be consistently manufactured. Experts reiterated that the MHRA approval means the vaccine is safe for human use.

The MHRA is the UK’s independent regulator, hailed as a globally recognised institution for requiring the highest standards for quality, safety and effectiveness.

The vaccine is being manufactured in BioNTech’s German sites, as well as Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium.

The vaccine must be stored at around -70C and will be transported in special boxes, packed in dry ice. Once delivered, it can be kept for up to five days in a fridge.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the medicine authority's approval as a global win and a ray of hope amid the gloom of the novel coronavirus which has killed nearly 1.5 million people globally, hammered the world economy and upended normal life.

The news of its approval comes as the UK entered a three-tier lockdown on Wednesday after lawmakers cleared the proposals in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening. It means most of England will remain under high or very high alert levels to curb coronavirus infection rates, with strict restrictions on mixing of households and gatherings.

The deadly virus has infected more than 1,647,000 people and claimed over 59,000 lives across the UK amid waves of lockdowns to control its spread since March.

Globally more than 63,894,000 people have been affected by the virus and over 1,480,000 deaths have been reported.

With agency inputs

