Pfizer expands covid-19 vaccine rollout to hospitals across the US

Public-health officials and health authorities have been counting on a vaccine’s arrival to help bring an end to the pandemic, as the death toll surpassed 300,000 in the U.S. on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The average number of daily deaths over a seven-day period has grown from 824 on Nov. 1 to over 2,400 as of Sunday, prompting new restrictions by many states in an attempt to slow the spread.