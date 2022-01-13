Noting the importance of vaccination in a bid to defeat coronavirus, US-based top infectious disease expert Dr Faheem Younus notified more or less jabs work against all variants but not ignorance.

Younus has been reiterating the importance of getting vaccinated to fight against the current COVID surge led by the Omicron variant.

Earlier he had said Covid-19 vaccines work, excuses don't work. Taking to Twitter, the head of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland shared a myth, “Vaccines don’t work or why would COVID deaths rise in the US."

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 155.28 crore doses on Thursday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

More than 63 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday, the ministry added.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.28 Crore (1,55,28,76,434) today. More than 63 lakh (63,92,572) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 33 lakh (33,12,573) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far," read a press statement from the Ministry.

