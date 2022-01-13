Earlier he had said Covid-19 vaccines work, excuses don't work. Taking to Twitter, the head of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland shared a myth, “Vaccines don’t work or why would COVID deaths rise in the US."
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 155.28 crore doses on Thursday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
More than 63 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday, the ministry added.
"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.28 Crore (1,55,28,76,434) today. More than 63 lakh (63,92,572) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 33 lakh (33,12,573) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far," read a press statement from the Ministry.
